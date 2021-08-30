Lifestyle

Will Social Distancing Measures Be Eased From Next Week in Busan?

Haps Staff

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases has dropped into the double digits for a week, it has reached near the level 3 application standard.

Last week, the city averaged 71.9 cases on average per day, a drop from 107 the week previous.

The current level standards are (average daily cases):

Level 2 — 24

Level 3 — 68

Level 4 — 137

As this past week’s numbers hit the level 3 standard, questions are arising if the social distancing measures will be eased as the city makes an announcement this Friday.

Two reasons why the city may continue the current measures would be the uncertainty of delta virus clusters and also the fact that Chuseok runs from September 17-22 and whether or not the government will ease restrictions to allow families to gather this year.

The city of Busan has been at level 4 social distancing measures since August 10.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
25 ° C
25 °
22.1 °
83 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
25 °
Tue
25 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 