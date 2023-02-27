Image: Willis Drummond
Willis Drummond Busan Tour Comes to Ovantgarde on March 3rd

Haps Staff

Willis Drummond, an alternative-grunge indie rock band from Basque, Spain, will visit Ovantgarde in the Kyungsung University district on their Asian tour this Friday night.

Their Asian tour will take place in Japan and Korea on a journey, and this is their first visit to Busan and the first schedule of their Korean tour.

They have released several albums, hundreds of concerts, and performances in festivals such as Azkena Rock Festival, Big Festival, Sonorama, Hatortxu Rock, Monkey Week, and EHZ alongside Placebo, Mars Volta, Black Sabbath, Satanic Surfers, and The Offspring.   

Their worldwide tours in France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Tahiti, Japan, and Australia, and hundreds of sold out during tours and concerts around the globe.

Willis Drummond is without a doubt one of the most active and recognized bands in the Basque scene today.

Jangsan Post-Punk garage band ‘Cheap.n.Sweet’ from Busan and Tokyo, Japan’s ‘DJ Txako’ who presents Cumbia, Reggae, and world music-based playing will also join their Busan Tour.

‘Cheap.n.Sweet’ has been active on various stages including Busan and Seoul since the release of its first EP “Dirty Sweaty Light” in 2022.

DJ Txako captivated the Tokyo music scene with unique live performances, world music-based music playing such as Cumbia, Reggae, and Scar, and raw energy. From Japan’s large music festivals such as the Fuji Rock Festival and the Toyota Rock Festiva, she is traveling around the world touring abroad in Europe, South America, the Americas, and Asia.

Event Information

Date: March 3

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Ovantgarde (15-1, B1, Yongso-ro 7-beon-gil, Nam-gu, Busan)

Door Open Entrance: 8 p.m.

Ticket Info

In Adv 15,000won / At Door 20,000won

Ticket link


