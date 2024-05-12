Image: Kiwi Chamber
Business SpotlightDine & Drink

Win Two Tickets to This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival!

By hapsadmin

Win Two Tickets to the New Zealand Wine Festival!

Haps Korea Magazine is teaming up with the Kiwi Chamber to offer two tickets to this year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan on May 18th at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Marine City from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

One lucky winner will win two (2) tickets to enjoy the event which includes a great variety of excellent food and entertainment, and 25 New Zealand wines featuring numerous premium wineries.

You can click here to register your chance to win the tickets. You must include your name, phone number, and email address.

The winner will be chosen randomly and will be announced on Thursday, May 16th on the Haps website and will be contacted by email and message.

Tickets are non-transferable and you must be over 19 to enter. No purchase is necessary. Transportation fares to and from the event are the responsibility of the winner.

Image: Kiwi Chamber

Read More

What to Expect at This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan

hapsadmin
hapsadmin

Related Articles

The Altcoin Season Playbook: Strategies for Every Investor

China’s Digital Yuan: A Comprehensive Guide for Investors

A Beginner’s Guide to Crypto Market Analysis Tools

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Tomorrow

Burger King Launches 3 Spicy Double Cheeseburgers

What to Expect at This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan

The Latest

Food Poisoning Cases On the Rise

부산시 낙동강관리본부, “을숙도 생태문화마당 행사” 개최

What’s On in Busan: May 13 – May 19

‘Busan Fashion Market with Busan Fashion Creation Studio & Wave’ Taking Place Until the 18th

Korea Destinations: Beautiful Flower Paths in Daegu

Jinju City Creates a Healing Forest Park in the Cypress Forest of Seokgapsan Mountain

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
48 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sun
17 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 