Image: Kiwi Chamber
Dine & Drink

Win Two Tickets to This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival!

By Haps Staff

Win Two Tickets to the New Zealand Wine Festival!

Haps Korea Magazine is teaming up with the Kiwi Chamber to offer two tickets to this year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan on June 10th at the Lotte Signiel Hotel in Haeundae from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

One lucky winner will win two (2) tickets to enjoy the event which includes a great variety of excellent food and entertainment, and 25 New Zealand wines featuring numerous premium wineries.

You can click here to register your chance to win the tickets. You must include your name, phone number, and email address.

The winner will be chosen randomly and will be announced on Thursday, June 8th on the Haps website and will be contacted by email and message.

Tickets are non-transferable and you must be over 19 to enter. No purchase is necessary. Transportation fares to and from the event are the responsibility of the winner.

Image: Kiwi Chamber

Read More

What to Expect at This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
19.4 ° C
19.4 °
19.4 °
80 %
3.2kmh
75 %
Sat
20 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 