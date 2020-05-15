Windows to be Open With Air-Conditioning Running on Busan Buses

Image: City of Busan
The city of Busan City announced that it will implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infectious diseases in the public transportation sector, including the need to open windows when the air-conditioning is running on city and town buses.

This measure is aimed at resolving citizens’ anxiety and preventing the spread of infectious diseases, as the demand for air conditioners has increased frequently due to the early heat, and there are concerns about the spread of viruses due to the use of air conditioners.

The city forbids buses to turn on and operate air conditioners with windows open to save energy, but to prevent COVID-19, this measure was taken to prevent the concentration of droplets in the air from being confined in the bus. 

Other preventive measures on city and town buses include drivers must wear a driver’s mask, have hand sanitizer in the vehicle, implement vehicle cleaning and preventive measures to prevent infectious diseases.

The measures will remain in effect until the COVID-19 crisis goes away.

Travel

