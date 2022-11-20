Windsurfer Rescued After Getting Caught In Fish Farm Lines in Songjeong

A windsurfer in his 60s got caught in a fishing line after drifting out into the sea but was rescued by the coast guard after about 20 minutes.

The Busan Coast Guard announced on the 19th that they rescued a man in his 60s who was drifting in the sea in front of Jukdo Island in Songjeong-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan at 12:52 p.m.

The man, who was enjoying windsurfing on the sea after departing from Songjeong Beach at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, requested rescue from the fire department and coast guard when the board he was riding became caught in the fish farm line and became impossible to move about 50 minutes later.

The Coast Guard, dispatched after receiving the report, determined that it was difficult to access the coastal rescue boat due to the fish farm line, and rescued the man using a rescue surfboard. The rescued man returned home in good health.

The Coast Guard believes that the man’s board, which was pushed toward the farm due to the strong wind, got caught in the fish farm’s line, but could not escape on its own due to a lack of physical strength and drifted.

The rescue surfboard is a new type of rescue equipment that its own motor can propel. It is specialized equipment for shallow water, scattered with underwater seashore rocks and seaweed farms.

The Coast Guard said that this rescue was the first case of using the equipment.