A windsurfer was rescued by the Busan Coast Guard Friday afternoon off when he drifted off the coast of Songjeong Gongsu Port in Haeundae-gu.

A surfing company worker noticed the 42-year-old man at around 1:30 p.m. and reported it to the Songjeong Police Box who called in the Coast Guard to help.

No injuries were reported in the incident.