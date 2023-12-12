Wine Consumption Drops in Korea

The wine market has experienced a notable decline in Korea as more people have shifted to their drinking preferences.

From January to October this year, wine imports registered an 18.8% decrease in volume (47,500 tons) and an 11.6% decrease in import value ($426.78 million) compared to the same period last year. This marks the second consecutive year of declining wine imports.

The surge in wine imports in recent years, fueled by the culture of home drinking and solo drinking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has gradually waned.

After reaching 76,575 tons in 2021, wine imports have experienced a slight reduction to 71,020 tons in the previous year, with a further decrease evident this year.

Spain claimed the largest share of wine imports from January to October this year, accounting for 21.9%, with 10,386 tons. This was followed by Chile (8,595 tons), France (8,532 tons), Italy (7,018 tons), the United States (4,642 tons), and Australia (3,050 tons).