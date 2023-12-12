Dine & Drink

Wine Consumption Drops in Korea

By Haps Staff

The wine market has experienced a notable decline in Korea as more people have shifted to their drinking preferences.

From January to October this year, wine imports registered an 18.8% decrease in volume (47,500 tons) and an 11.6% decrease in import value ($426.78 million) compared to the same period last year. This marks the second consecutive year of declining wine imports.

The surge in wine imports in recent years, fueled by the culture of home drinking and solo drinking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has gradually waned.

After reaching 76,575 tons in 2021, wine imports have experienced a slight reduction to 71,020 tons in the previous year, with a further decrease evident this year.

Spain claimed the largest share of wine imports from January to October this year, accounting for 21.9%, with 10,386 tons. This was followed by Chile (8,595 tons), France (8,532 tons), Italy (7,018 tons), the United States (4,642 tons), and Australia (3,050 tons).

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Eat Like a Local: Oyster Soup, a Korean Winter Delicacy – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Jr. Whopper Special at Burger King

The Restaurants and Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan Present a “Christmas Special Menu”

From Price, Taste, Service, and Community Service, These Four Places Were Chosen as “2023 Excellent Good Price Restaurants”

McDonald’s Korea Bring Back Two Chili Burgers for Christmas

The Latest

Busan Ranks Low in “Happiness” Ranking

“FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING” Exhibition

Korea Destinations: Seoul Lantern Festival Begins This Friday

미래를 선도하는 메타뮤지엄 — 부산시립미술관 운영 비전 및 리노베이션 계획 발표

‘2023 Busan Handmade Fair — Winter’ Held at BEXCO This Weekend

Ulsan Fun Ice Rink to Open From December 18

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
66 %
5.4kmh
2 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
2 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 