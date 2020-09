Wine & More, a specialty store dedicated to wines, traditional Korean alcohol, whisky, and spirits, has opened up at Lotte Premium Outlet in Gijang-gun.

The store is a part of the distribution arm of Shinsegae Liquor and Beverage, who opened the chain in 2015.

They are known to carry 100s of brands, including some hard to find items in Korea.

It’s located on the third floor of the outlet on High Street next to Golf Zone.

It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.