Wine Picks Opens Haeundae Location

Wine Picks has opened its first location in Busan with a new store located on the 1st floor of the Ramada Encore on Gunam-ro in Haeundae.

Importer Naracellar opened the branch named Wine Picks Urban Outlet after opening its first store in Seongsu, Seoul in January.

Over 1,000 bottles of wine, sake, beer, hard liquor, and cheeses are available at reasonable prices.

Discounts of up to 70% are available through the end of May.

Located three minutes from Haeundae Subway Exit 3, the store is open daily from noon until 11 p.m.