Wine sales at large marts in the city passed domestic beer for the first time in Busan showing a shifting trend among Korean drinkers.

Nationally, wine sales surpassed domestic beer two years ago, but it’s the first time it has happened in Busan.

According to E Mart, wine accounted for 23.6% of all alcohol sales from the beginning of this year until the 21st of this month.

Domestic beer sales were 22.4% and soju was 21.9%.