As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.

According to Lotte Department Store in Busan, wine sales rose 15.7% on the first weekend of the stay-home order in February on the 20th and a nearly 8% rise the following weekend.

Shinsegae has reported a 26% increase in wine sales last month as people have been going out less to restaurants and bars around the city.

