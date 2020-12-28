Winners of The 1st Busan YouTube Contents Contest Announced

The city of Busan announced that it has selected the winners of the 1st Busan YouTube Contents Contest.

The awards ceremony will be held non-face-to-face due to COVID-19 protocols.

The city of Busan recently converted the existing video content contest’ to a “YouTube content contest’ in order to keep pace with the environment in which public relations of the city administration takes place around YouTube and other new media.

This year’s contest took a method of submitting content under the theme of “How to newly meet Busan in the post-Corona era”.

In this year’s contest, which was held from August 10 to October 19, a total of 58 works were received, and seven final winners were selected through preliminary screening and expert screening.

As a result of the judging, Lee Ji-won and an unnamed contestant’s “Marsooki and Busan LAN Line Tour in Busan” received the grand prize.

In the era of COVID-19, this work drew attention by introducing a hidden tourist attraction in Busan from the perspective of a foreigner showing the city to a friend living far away.

Lee received five million won for the winning entry.

“Oiso, Boiso” by Sung Joo-won was selected as the Grand Prize. The creators, who are currently active as local artists in Busan, directly expressed the characteristics and charm of Busan using dialect lyrics unique to the city.

Oiso (come here) Madang, and Boiso (take a look) are famous Busan dialect words that are used at Jagalchi Market.

The Excellence Award was shared by Kim Soo-jin and three others from Kyungnam Information University for their video ‘What are you doing in Busan? in Gangseo-gu?” was selected.

It was well-received for her non-face-to-face tour of Busan on behalf of a friend who could not travel to Busan due to COVID-19.

The videos can be seen on the city’s official YouTube channel “Bussan News“.