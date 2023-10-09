Winners of the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards Announced

The 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards (ACA & G.OTT Awards), held on Sunday at the BIFF Theater in the Busan Cinema Center, have announced this year’s winners.

Outstanding Global Content of the Year, All in One Place!

The Asia Contents Awards honors outstanding TV, OTT, and online content from Asia. This year, the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City, have expanded the nominee scope from Asia to the rest of the world. Moreover, the awards categories have increased from 12 to 17, introducing 5 newly added awards.

Officially sponsored by U+mobile tv and U+tv, the awards ceremony was hosted by actor Kim Kangwoo and Momoland’s Nancy. Also, the talented K-pop girl group Alice and singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon delivered special performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.

First, the Best Creative award, given to the top work of the year, went to the sensational Disney+ series, Moving. Moving also received the Best Visual Effects award and the Best Writer award, which was presented to the writer Kang Full. Actor Ryu Seung Ryong, who portrayed a father with a superpower attempting to save his family, delivered a remarkable performance, earning him the Best Lead Actor award. Furthermore, Actors Lee Jung Ha and Go Youn Jung, who showed youthful romance in acting, each secured the Best Newcomer Actor and Actress awards, respectively.

Best OTT Original was awarded to Weak Hero Class 1. Weak Hero Class 1 is being broadcast simultaneously on platforms such as KOCOWA in the United States and iQIYI in Taiwan and the US, securing great popularity in Korea and worldwide. Scoop won 2 awards: Best Asian TV Series and Best Lead Actress, which went to Karishma Tanna. The Best Reality & Variety award winners are LET’S FEAST VIETNAM and Physical: 100.

Hsueh Shih-Ling won the Best Supporting Actor award for Taiwan Crime Stories, and the Best Supporting Actress award went to Lim Ji-yeon of The Glory. Xin Shuang of The Long Season received the award for Best Director. The Lifetime Achievement Award honored the late Kim Jonghak, known for directing renowned TV series such as Sandglass (1995) and The Legend (2007). The Asian Excellence Award was given to Yagira Yuya for his outstanding performance in Gannibal. The Rising Star of the Year Award was jointly won by Wen JunHui, the vocal of the K-pop boygroup SEVENTEEN, who played a lead role in Exclusive Fairytale, and Buffy Chen.

The Creative Beyond Border award, given in honor of the content that pioneered a new genre on OTT, was jointly awarded to EXchange2 and One Day Off. The New Technology Award was presented to TVING. VIU and wave Americas became the first recipients of The Special Contribution for K-Contents. VIU is the Hong Kong telecommunications company PCCW’s OTT streaming platform, and wave Americas is a joint partnership formed by SK Telecom and the three major Korean broadcasters (KBS, MBC, SBS). Lastly, the Special Contribution for OTT Industry award was claimed by WATCHA.