Winners of the 2023 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest Announced

The Jinju Cultural Center in Daean-dong hosted the awards ceremony for the ‘2023 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest’ at 10:20 a.m. on the 13th.

This event, part of ‘2023 Jinju’ organized by the Jinju Branch of the Korean Photographers Association and supported by Jinju City, aimed to invigorate local tourism by showcasing the city’s scenic attractions, festivals, culture, and natural beauty.

In its fourth year, the contest received 310 submissions from 82 artists, with 61 outstanding works selected after a rigorous screening process.

The gold medal went to Jang Wol-seon’s ‘Yudeung and Jinju Panoramic View,’ highlighting Jinju’s beauty along the Namgang River.

Other notable works included Choi Gyu-ri’s ‘Asia’s Best’ capturing Jang Yeon-hak’s gold win at the 2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championships and Jeong Yong-ho’s ‘The Origin of the Lantern,’ depicting the historical significance of lanterns comforting martyrs’ souls.

The winning photographs will be featured in the ‘2023 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest Exhibition’ at the Jinju Culture Production Center in Daean-dong until the 15th.