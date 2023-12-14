Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Winners of the 2023 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest Announced

By Haps Staff

The Jinju Cultural Center in Daean-dong hosted the awards ceremony for the ‘2023 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest’ at 10:20 a.m. on the 13th.

This event, part of ‘2023 Jinju’ organized by the Jinju Branch of the Korean Photographers Association and supported by Jinju City, aimed to invigorate local tourism by showcasing the city’s scenic attractions, festivals, culture, and natural beauty.

In its fourth year, the contest received 310 submissions from 82 artists, with 61 outstanding works selected after a rigorous screening process.

The gold medal went to Jang Wol-seon’s ‘Yudeung and Jinju Panoramic View,’ highlighting Jinju’s beauty along the Namgang River.

Other notable works included Choi Gyu-ri’s ‘Asia’s Best’ capturing Jang Yeon-hak’s gold win at the 2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championships and Jeong Yong-ho’s ‘The Origin of the Lantern,’ depicting the historical significance of lanterns comforting martyrs’ souls.

The winning photographs will be featured in the ‘2023 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest Exhibition’ at the Jinju Culture Production Center in Daean-dong until the 15th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

You Can Take the KTX train from Yangsan Mulgeum Station to Seoul From December 29

Ulsan Fun Ice Rink to Open From December 18

Jinju City Completes Construction of a High-tech Smart Bicycle Road

Gyeongnam Goes All-Out to Attract Taiwanese Tourists

Tongyeong Lights Up Its Tree for Christmas

Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Sacheon Wins Prestige Award

The Latest

11-meter Right Whale Found Dead as Bycatch off Gijang-gun

북극곰이 돌아왔다! 제36회 해운대 북극곰축제 개최

Starbucks Introduces a New Chicken Bacon Wrap

Korea Destinations: Winter Vacation Delights at Seoul Parks Offer Diverse Programs for Learning and Enjoyment

Musinsa Standard Confirms December 29 Debut in Busan

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan
light rain
14.5 ° C
14.5 °
14.5 °
96 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
2 °
Mon
2 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 