Winning Design Revealed for Busan’s ‘Thought Forest Experience Education Center’

The design contest for Busan’s upcoming ‘Thought Forest Experience Education Center’ has concluded with Larahoho Architectural Office Co., Ltd. clinching the winning entry.

Their design, titled ‘Downtown Inside Nature Meet Forest Experience Space,’ stood out for its innovative approach to blending nature with urban spaces.

The selected plan received high praise for its utilization of colorful techniques, offering an indoor/outdoor forest experience education space. It aims to create a dynamic environment where citizens can immerse themselves in forest and wood culture while providing relaxation opportunities.

The construction project, located in Gwaebeop-dong, Sasang-gu, is slated for completion in 2026 and aligns with Busan’s vision to cultivate specialized forest education and wood culture experience facilities for future generations.

Funded partly by the Forest Service, this initiative underscores the city’s commitment to environmental sustainability and education.

With the design finalized, the focus shifts to completing the detailed design by the first half of next year, paving the way for construction to commence in the latter half.

The center will feature elements like the Five Senses Experience Forest, Forest Trail, and Forest Experience Playground, catering to children’s immersive forest experiences.