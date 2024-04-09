Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Winning Design Revealed for Busan’s ‘Thought Forest Experience Education Center’

By Haps Staff

The design contest for Busan’s upcoming ‘Thought Forest Experience Education Center’ has concluded with Larahoho Architectural Office Co., Ltd. clinching the winning entry.

Their design, titled ‘Downtown Inside Nature Meet Forest Experience Space,’ stood out for its innovative approach to blending nature with urban spaces.

The selected plan received high praise for its utilization of colorful techniques, offering an indoor/outdoor forest experience education space. It aims to create a dynamic environment where citizens can immerse themselves in forest and wood culture while providing relaxation opportunities.

The construction project, located in Gwaebeop-dong, Sasang-gu, is slated for completion in 2026 and aligns with Busan’s vision to cultivate specialized forest education and wood culture experience facilities for future generations.

Funded partly by the Forest Service, this initiative underscores the city’s commitment to environmental sustainability and education.

With the design finalized, the focus shifts to completing the detailed design by the first half of next year, paving the way for construction to commence in the latter half.

The center will feature elements like the Five Senses Experience Forest, Forest Trail, and Forest Experience Playground, catering to children’s immersive forest experiences.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Advisory Put Out Nationwide for Mosquitoes Carrying Encephalitis

Floating Hotel Project Off Gwangalli Beach Hits Dead End

Busan Unveils Plan to Revitalize Over 670 Kilometers of Coastline and Riverbanks

Busan Lotte Tower Construction Delays Persist

Early Voting for 22nd National Assembly Election Begins Today

Busan Unveils “Film and Video Industry Advancement” Plan at Future Innovation Conference

The Latest

What to Expect at This Year’s Busan Annual Market of Art

Gimhae City Completes Multi-Purpose Stadium at Hambak Park

Ken Loach Retrospective

부산인디커넥트페스티벌 2024 전시 참가작 접수 시작

Korea Emerges as Top Destination for Japanese Tourists During Golden Week

Lotte Premium Outlets Hosts ‘Gijang Shop’ Flea Market to Boost Local Businesses

Busan
broken clouds
10.5 ° C
10.5 °
10.5 °
63 %
6.2kmh
56 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 