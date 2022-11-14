NewsBusan News

Winter Migratory Bird Welcoming Event to Take Place This Weekend

BeFM News

A winter migratory bird welcoming event will take place at the Nakdong River Estuary Eco Center and Eulsukdo Ecological Park for three days starting this Friday.

The program allows visitors to watch migratory birds visiting the habitat of migratory birds at the Nakdong River Estuary and learn about the importance of ecological conservation through various hands-on activities.

There will be an exploration competition, a food ecology trip, an ecology tour on electric vehicles, an ecological concert, and more.

In addition, a special exhibition at the Nakdong River Estuary Eco Center until February 10 of next year to display the winning works of the 2022 Nature Love Children’s Drawing Contest.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM.

