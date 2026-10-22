Winter Migratory Birds Begin Arriving at Changwon’s Junam Reservoir

The winter birdwatching season has begun at Junam Reservoir in Changwon, one of South Korea’s major destinations for migratory birds, as the first winter visitors arrive.

According to Changwon City, two white-naped cranes, a nationally protected natural monument, were spotted on October 16, marking the species’ first recorded appearance at the reservoir this autumn.

A tundra swan has also been observed alongside whooper swans, attracting attention because of its relatively rare appearance in the area. Other arrivals include Eurasian teal, greater white-fronted geese and bean geese.

Officials expect larger numbers of migratory birds to arrive in early November as temperatures continue to fall.

The cranes’ arrival follows conservation work carried out on October 8, when city workers and volunteers removed lotus plants near a reed island to create suitable resting areas. The work provided the open, shallow-water conditions preferred by the species.

Junam Reservoir attracts approximately 70 species of winter migratory birds annually. Its wetlands and surrounding agricultural fields provide important feeding and resting areas for birds traveling between their breeding and wintering grounds.

With the main migration period approaching, the reservoir is entering one of its busiest seasons for birdwatching and wildlife observation.