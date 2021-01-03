SportsSports News

Winter Sports Facilities To Reopen From Today With Limitations

Winter sports facilities, including ice rinks, snow sledding trails, and ski resorts will open again from today as the 10-day ban on the businesses over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays has come to an end.

While the social distancing measures around the country were extended until the 17th, winter sports facilities were able to re-open with limited operations.

Muju Ski Resort plans to re-open today, though it must close from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. although all restaurants, cafes, and shuttle buses will not be in operation.

Ski resorts in Gangwon-do also plan on opening from today and will have similar restrictions.

All winter sports facilities will have restrictions on hours and scale and will enforce social distancing measures such as wearing masks and keeping a safe distance.

 

