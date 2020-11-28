NewsBusan News

Winter Temps to be Colder and Drier than Last Year in Southeast Korea

Haps Staff

Temperatures this winter in the southeastern regions of Korea will be cooler than last year according to predictions from local weather authorities.

According to the predictions for this winter announced by Busan Regional Office of Meteorology, the average temperature from December of this year to next February in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongnam will be similar to or a little lower than the average of last year’s.

December will see similar or lower than normal temperatures (2.4 to 3.4 degrees), while January will be similar to or higher than the normal temperature (0.2 to 1.2 degrees). February is expected to be similar to normal temperature (2.1 to 3.5 degrees).

Precipitation is also predicted to be similar or lower to the annual level. The amount of precipitation in December will be similar to or more than the average precipitation between 7-23 mm. January precipitation will be similar to or less than normal precipitation between 19.6-31.4 mm, and February will be similar to normal precipitation with 29.8-49.7 mm.

The meteorology office also added that continental high-pressure will be extended on some days and the temperatures could drop considerably.

Last winter saw the warmest temperatures in the region and the most precipitation since 1973.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

News

Changwon Raises its Social Distancing Measures to Level 2 Today

Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon has raised its social distancing to level 2 from midnight today.
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s Education Office to Apply Level 2 Social Distancing Measures From Monday

BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education will apply level 2 social distancing at all kindergartens and elementary, middle, high, and special education schools starting next Monday.
Read more
Busan News

All Public Facilities In Gijang-gun to be Closed Temporarily From Today

BeFM News -
Due to the re-proliferation of COVID19, Busan’s Gijang-gun office has decided to completely stop operating all public facilities from today.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Raising its Social Distancing to Level 2 From Midnight

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced this afternoon that it will raise its social distancing level from 1.5 to level 2 from midnight.
Read more
Busan News

Health Authorities on Alert in Busan as 25 New Cases Reported Yesterday

BeFM News -
Health authorities are on alert after Busan reported 25 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the second consecutive day with cases in the double digits.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Raises Social Distancing Level to 1.5 After 18 Test Positive Today

BeFM News -
Following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the city of Busan has decided to raise its social distancing scheme to level 1.5. 
Read more

The Latest

Winter Temps to be Colder and Drier than Last Year in Southeast Korea

Busan News Haps Staff -
Temperatures this winter in the southeastern regions of Korea will be cooler than last year according to predictions from local weather authorities.
Read more

Changwon Raises its Social Distancing Measures to Level 2 Today

News Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon has raised its social distancing to level 2 from midnight today.
Read more

Haeundae-gu Postpones Light Festival Opening Which Was Scheduled For Today

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu Office has decided to postpone the beginning of the light festival due to the rising number of new cases in the region and nationwide.
Read more

What Level 2 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Lifestyle Busan City News -
The City of Busan will apply social distancing guidelines and measures that correspond to the Level 2 national guidelines starting on November 27, 2020, 00:00 until further notice.
Read more

Busan’s Education Office to Apply Level 2 Social Distancing Measures From Monday

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education will apply level 2 social distancing at all kindergartens and elementary, middle, high, and special education schools starting next Monday.
Read more

위챗페이, 이제는 제로페이 가맹점에서 사용하세요!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 오는 28일부터 부산지역 제로페이 가맹점에서 중국 최대 글로벌 결제사인 ‘위챗페이’ 결제가 가능해진다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
55 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Sun
8 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
10 °

Dine & Drink

This Weekend’s Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off is Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

Nongshim Hotel’s Ristorante Holding “Special Combo Event”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Nongshim Hotel's Italian restaurant Ristorante is holding a "Special Combo" event until the end of the month.
Read more

Subway’s Winter Collection Offers Deals on Three Great Sandwiches

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Subway Korea is offering special prices on three of its popular sandwiches during its "Holiday Winter Collection" promotion.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 