With Decision Looming This Week, City Officials Not Optimistic Social Distance Level Will Drop

With the city of Busan reaching triple digits of positive COVID-19 cases for a week straight, including breaking its highest numbers yet, questions of whether the social distancing measures will be lowered or remain the same as the current measures are in effect until this Sunday.

Officials are expected to monitor August 17-20 closely, as those numbers are likely the ones that they will make a decision on whether to extend or lower the current measures.

As Busan went to level 4 on the 10th, it usually takes between 7-10 days to notice the effects of the rise in social distancing and what trends can be discovered.

There are also the effects of increased travel to the city and Liberation Day weekend where more people are expected to be outside and the possibility for increased cases in the city.

Even if there is a slight decrease, it is highly unlikely we will decrease social distancing measures, and more likely we will see at least a minimum of two weeks more.

“It is difficult to predict the outcome as it is not yet time to confirm the effect of level 4 social distancing, but it is true we are not optimistic,” a city official told the Busan Ilbo.

A decision will be made on August 20th.

Yesterday, contacts from multi-use facilities continued including 17 from medical institutions, 3 from restaurants, 2 from pubs, 1 from a public bath, 1 from a sports facility, and 1 from a beauty shop.