Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new “Tasty Tuesday” food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.

The three dishes which will be based on the popularity of items sold each week will be sold for 9,000 won with the purchase of a drink.

The specials are only available for dine-in.

The Wolfhound will also be discontinuing its Thursday 1+1 Fish and Chips dinner it announced.

The event gets underway each week at 5 p.m.