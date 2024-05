An unidentified woman found collapsed on Haeundae Beach in Busan has passed away.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, they received a report at 8:57 p.m. on the 22nd about a woman who had collapsed on the beach.

The woman was transported to the hospital while receiving CPR, but she unfortunately did not survive.

Police estimate her to be in her 40s and are currently investigating the exact circumstances surrounding her death.