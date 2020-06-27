Woman in Haeundae Charged With Animal Abuse After Leaving Her Puppy in Her Car for a Year

Police received a report early Tuesday of suspected animal abuse saying that a dog has been left in a car for about a year by its owner.

Haeundae police tried to call the owner and visited her home but were unable to meet her.

Police said the owner can be charged if violations to the animal protection law are confirmed with the animal protection center or the gu office. The dog owner is a woman in her 30’s reported several times for animal abuse.

Haeundae-gu has since charged the dog owner of animal abuse to the police.

For more on the story, you can watch the Busan Ilbo’s report in Korean on Youtube.