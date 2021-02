A woman in her twenties was killed suddenly on early Friday morning after getting hit by a forklift.

According to the Haeundae police, the woman was jaywalking at 8:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 7-ton forklift driven by a man in his fifties.

The vehicle was driving with its safety lights on near WorldMark Centum apartments when the accident occurred.

Police are investigating the accident to find the exact cause of death.