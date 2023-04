A woman in her 30s who did not pay for her food delivery more than 50 times has been sentenced to prison.

According to the Busan District Court, the suspect in her 30s was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay 5 million won in fines.

The suspect was put on trial on charges of causing property damage worth 2.07 million won to restaurants by not calculating food costs after ordering food 54 times through a smartphone delivery app between June and July 2021.