A 41-year-old woman from Dongnae-gu who returned from a two-and-a-half-month stay in Tokyo has tested positive for coronavirus upon her return to Busan.

Known as patient 127, she had been in Japan from February 1st through April 13.

While no local transmitted cases have happened in Busan for 24 days, 25 cases have been confirmed from patients overseas.

Health authorities tested 419 people yesterday entering through Busan Station.