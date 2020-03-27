Image: Busan City
Won-dong Station To Open Today

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that Won-dong Station on the Donghae Line will be opened on March 28.

The opening ceremony was held yesterday morning at 11:00 a.m.

The ceremony was held in with a ‘putting a social distance’ theme to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with the participation of key figures such as Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don, and Congressman Yoon Jun-ho — without the invitation of residents.

The new station was built on the upper course of the Suyeong River between Dongnae-gu’s Allak Station and Jaesong Station in Haeundae-gu. It is equipped with 12 escalators, six elevators and a platform for each direction, spanning two buildings.

Construction began in July 2017 and was completed after 2 years and 9 months with a cost of 27 billion won.

With the opening of the station, the Donghae Line currently operates 15 stations from Bujeon to Ilgwang and is expected to play a central role in the railway network of the Southeastern region.

The parking lot attached to Won-dong Station, however, is currently difficult to use due to complaints from surrounding apartments and construction manpower caused by COVID-19.

Passengers who need to use the parking lot should are urged to use nearby stations for the time being.

“I think the opening of Busan Won-dong Station will be a great help to local development along with the convenience of residents, such as improving public transportation use, alleviating urban traffic shortages, and improving accessibility between stations,” a city official said.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

