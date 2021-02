Films from legendary Hong Kong director Wong Karwai will be screened until March 16 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Event Information

Period: February 26 – March 16, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 8,000 won for adults / 7,000 won for youth/ 6,000 won for members

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

重慶森林: Chungking Express

墮落天使: Fallen Angels

春光乍洩, Happy Together

花樣年華, In The Mood For Love

2046

Movie Times