‘Wonka,’ featuring the iconic character Willy Wonka, is set to hit theaters on January 31st.

Serving as a prequel to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ this movie delves into the backstory of Willy Wonka and his quest to establish the world’s finest chocolate factory.

Timothee Chalamet plays the role of a youthful Willy Wonka as he embarks on the journey to eventually become the mastermind behind the renowned chocolate factory.