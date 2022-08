Enjoy the 2022 Special Exhibition of Busan Museum with an exhibition featuring the “Wooden Furniture of the Joseon Dynasty”.

Event Information

Period: July 29 – September 12, 2022

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website: museum.busan.go.kr/busan/specmun/view?curPage=1