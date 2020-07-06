Dine & Drink

Workers at Restaurants, Bakeries and Coffee Shops Must Wear Masks by July 13th

Haps Staff

Mandatory masks for workers at restaurants, coffee shops, and bakery’s will come into effect on the 13th of July in Busan.

The facilities subject to mandatory mask wear are 42,010 general restaurants, 9,901 coffee shops, and 160 bakeries, totaling 53,071.

The city of Busan will do spot checks, checking to see whether the operator and worker’s masks are worn at all times, providing hand sanitizer in the workplace, periodic ventilation and disinfection and cleaning before and after sales and compliance with the prevention of infectious diseases such as prohibition of workers with fever or respiratory symptoms.

The measures were put in place in industries where there are a high risk of splashing due to conversations and to ease customer concerns.

Some workers in these industries have stopped wearing the masks due to the uncomfortableness in wearing one when temperatures are rising in summer.

Haps Staff
