The World Barista Championship (WBC), a competition to determine the world’s best barista, will open in BEXCO in May, next year.

More than 10,000 coffee industry professionals from more than 120 countries are expected to attend the event, which will open alongside the global coffee exhibition, “2024 World of Coffee Asia”.

The World Barista Championship is an annual event held in Europe.

The Asia tour version will be newly established next year, taking place in Busan.