Events

World Cinema XVIII

Haps Staff

The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Period: March 26 – April 30, 2021
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members, youth and senior
Web: www.dureraum.org
Movie Times: Dureraum website

Film List

One Day in the Life of Andrei Arsenevitch / Une journee d’Andrei Arsenevitch

Level Five

The Last Bolshevik / Le tombeau d’Alexandre

A.K.

Without Sun / Sans soleil

A Grin Without A Cat / Le fond de l’air est rouge

Homework / Mashgh-e Shab

Therese

Reminiscences of a Journey to Lithuania

Red Peony Gambler: Here to Kill You / 緋牡丹博徒 お命戴きます

Day of the Outlaw

Some Came Running

Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?

Francoise Steps Out / Rue de l’Estrapade

White Shadows in the South Seas

Zvenigora / Звенигора

Viridiana

Touch of Evil

The Cry / Il grido

By the Bluest of Seas / У самого синего моря

A Page of Madness / 狂った一頁

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

International Culture, Industry Fair for Tea 2021 @ BEXCO

Haps Staff -
A cultural industry fair where consumers and producers can communicate with each other and create a place for information exchange, and examine and communicate trends based on the tea culture.
Read more
Events

Busan National Gugak Center 2021 Saturday Performances

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center plans to perform a total of 19 performances on select Saturdays until June 19th.
Read more
Events

“Super Nature” Exhibit

Haps Staff -
A new exhibition titled "Super Nature" has opened at Museum DAH, Korea's first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues, and will be on display through August 31, 2021. 
Read more
Events

2021 Cat Festa

Haps Staff -
Pick up food and accessories for your feline friends this weekend at BEXCO at the 16th GDPP Cat Festa.
Read more
Events

2021 Special Exhibition “The Red Earth’s Painful Sea”

Haps Staff -
The Marine Natural History Museum of Busan together with the Korea Living Art Design Association will hold the exhibit "The Red Earth's Painful Sea" for 62 days from March 16 to May 16 at the Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum located in Hwamyeong-dong, Buk-gu. 
Read more
Events

ON:TACT 2021 ASEAN CINEMA WEEK

Haps Staff -
Enjoy some great films from the ASEAN region both online and off through March 25.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
71 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 