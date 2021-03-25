World Cinema XVIII

The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Period: March 26 – April 30, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members, youth and senior

Web: www.dureraum.org

Film List

One Day in the Life of Andrei Arsenevitch / Une journee d’Andrei Arsenevitch

Level Five

The Last Bolshevik / Le tombeau d’Alexandre

A.K.

Without Sun / Sans soleil

A Grin Without A Cat / Le fond de l’air est rouge

Homework / Mashgh-e Shab

Therese

Reminiscences of a Journey to Lithuania

Red Peony Gambler: Here to Kill You / 緋牡丹博徒 お命戴きます

Day of the Outlaw

Some Came Running

Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?

Francoise Steps Out / Rue de l’Estrapade

White Shadows in the South Seas

Zvenigora / Звенигора

Viridiana

Touch of Evil

The Cry / Il grido

By the Bluest of Seas / У самого синего моря

A Page of Madness / 狂った一頁