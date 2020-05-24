World Cinema XVII To Run at the Busan Cinema Center

The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Period: May 19 – June 10, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members, youth and senior

Web: www.dureraum.org

Film List

The Way/Yol

Man of Marble / Czlowiek z marmuru

History Lessons / Geschichtsunterricht

The Red and the White / Csillagosok, katonák

Blow-Up

Gertrud

Last Year at Marienbad / L’Ann e derni re à Marienbad

I, a Negro / Moi, un noir

It’s a Wonderful Life