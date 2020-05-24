World Cinema XVII To Run at the Busan Cinema Center

The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.
Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Event Information
Period: May 19 – June 10, 2020
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members, youth and senior
Web: www.dureraum.org
Movie Times: Dureraum website
Film List
The Way/Yol
Man of Marble / Czlowiek z marmuru
History Lessons / Geschichtsunterricht
The Red and the White / Csillagosok, katonák
Blow-Up
Gertrud
Last Year at Marienbad / L’Ann e derni re à Marienbad
I, a Negro / Moi, un noir
It’s a Wonderful Life