“World Cinema Creation Project” to Begin at Busan Cinema Center

The city of Busan announced that it will start the “World Cinema Landmark Creation” project in September in the area around the Busan Cinema Center to strengthen the status of the “UNESCO Film Creative City Busan” project.

“World Cinema Landmark Creation” is a 9 billion won project in which the design was completed from October 2019 to June 2020, with construction beginning this September.

The first stage of the plan is a cinema symbol and street construction project named ‘100 Years of Korean Movies’, which reproduces the history of 100 years of Korean movies using commemorative colonnades.

A ‘screen experience in a movie’ that embodies art that allows viewers to interact with works using digital media and experiences which create an image of yourself taken with a 3D camera on a large LED screen will also be built at BIFF Hill.

The second stage is the fusion cultural space creation project, which will transform the four floors of the Double Cone to create a media studio, a virtual reality experience, a pop-up cinema, a cinema library, and a cinema streaming zone.

Through this, users can view movies, DVDs, books, or experience VR, and as the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)’s archiving and wireless network has been established, you can watch movies all year-round on your smartphones, tablet and PCs within the Double Cone area.

The project is expected to be completed by January 2021.