World Cinema XIX Taking Place at the Busan Cinema Center

World Cinema XIX is taking place at the Busan Cinema Center until April 24 highlighting great films from around the world.
Event Information
Period: March 25 – April 24, 2022
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Film List
Hard to Be a God / Трудно быть богом
Khrustalyov, My Car! / Хрусталёв, машину!
My Friend Ivan Lapshin / Мой друг Иван Лапшин
Twenty Days Without War / Двадцать дней без войны
Trial on the Road / Проверка на дорогах
The Seventh Companion / Седьмой спутник
Cousin Angelica / La prima Angelica
Johnny Got His Gun
Tristana
Marnie
Lilith
Sign of the Lion / Le signe du lion
Portrait of Jennie
Paris Frills / Falbalas
Portrait of Maria / María Candelaria
Bardelys the Magnificent
Four Nights of a Dreamer / Quatre nuits d’un rêveur
White Nights / Le notti bianche
Under the Sun of Satan / Sous le soleil de Satan
Diary of a Country Priest / Journal d’un curé de campagne
Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d’une femme de chambre
The Diary of a Chambermaid
Scarlet Street
The Bitch / La chienne
The Merry Widow