EntertainmentMovies & TV

World Cinema XIX Taking Place at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff

World Cinema XIX is taking place at the Busan Cinema Center until April 24 highlighting great films from around the world.

Event Information

Period: March 25 – April 24, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website

Film List

Hard to Be a God / Трудно быть богом

Khrustalyov, My Car! / Хрусталёв, машину!

My Friend Ivan Lapshin / Мой друг Иван Лапшин

Twenty Days Without War / Двадцать дней без войны

Trial on the Road / Проверка на дорогах

The Seventh Companion / Седьмой спутник

Cousin Angelica / La prima Angelica

Johnny Got His Gun

Tristana

Marnie

Lilith

Sign of the Lion / Le signe du lion

Portrait of Jennie

Paris Frills / Falbalas

Portrait of Maria / María Candelaria

Bardelys the Magnificent

Four Nights of a Dreamer / Quatre nuits d’un rêveur

White Nights / Le notti bianche

Under the Sun of Satan / Sous le soleil de Satan

Diary of a Country Priest / Journal d’un curé de campagne

Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d’une femme de chambre

The Diary of a Chambermaid

Scarlet Street

The Bitch / La chienne

The Merry Widow

Movie Times

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Special Transportation Measures Being Planned Ahead of Lotte World Adventure Busan’s Opening This Week

Gwangalli’s Drone Show to Return From This Weekend

Busan Destinations: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Around the City

Dodong Saetgang Reborn as a Water-Friendly Resting Place in Jinju

Sancheong-gun Samjang-myeon Creates Spring Flower Paths Along the National Roads

Burger King Offering 1+1 Whopper Special This Week

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 