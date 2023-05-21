World Climate Industry EXPO (WCE)

The World Climate Industry Expo takes place at BEXCO under the theme “Time to Cope with Climate Change: for People, Planet & Prosperity”.
Event Information
Period: May 24-27, 2023
Venue: BEXCO Auditorium & Convention Hall
Website: www.wce.or.kr
PROGRAM
May 24 – Welcome Reception
May 25 – Opening Ceremony, Business Summit, The New York Times A New Climate, Exhibition
May 26 – Business Summit, City Summit, , The New York Times A New Climate, Exhibition
May 27 – Leaders Summit, Closing Ceremony (Dream Concert), Exhibition