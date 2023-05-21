Image: BEXCO
World Climate Industry EXPO (WCE)

By Haps Staff

The World Climate Industry Expo takes place at BEXCO under the theme “Time to Cope with Climate Change: for People, Planet & Prosperity”.

Event Information

Period: May 24-27, 2023

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium & Convention Hall

Website: www.wce.or.kr

PROGRAM

May 24 – Welcome Reception

May 25 – Opening Ceremony, Business Summit, The New York Times A New Climate, Exhibition

May 26 – Business Summit, City Summit, , The New York Times A New Climate, Exhibition

May 27 – Leaders Summit, Closing Ceremony (Dream Concert), Exhibition

