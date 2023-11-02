Image: City of Busan
The city of Busan City is hosting the ‘World Creator Festival from November 4th to 6th, collaborating with the global short-form platform TikTok.

With the aim of fostering mutual growth, the event has invited 130 domestic and international female creators to Busan, emphasizing core values of respect and development.

The festival features prominent activities, including the Busan Fireworks Festival, networking days, mission tours, and networking nights.

To enrich the experience, a ‘Book Talk’ pop-up booth operates in the Bosu-dong Bookstore Alley, offering visitors gift certificates and mail delivery services.

Further details are available on the festival’s official website and social media platforms.

부산시, 월드 크리에이터 페스티벌 @부산개 최

