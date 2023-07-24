World Cyber Games 2023 Begins at BEXCO This Weekend

Excitement is building as the eagerly anticipated ‘WCG 2023 BUSAN’ is set to kick off at BEXCO from July 28th to July 30th.

Co-hosted by Bigpicture Interactive and the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency, this year’s event holds special significance as it marks a return to offline competitions after years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Going beyond the conventional esports tournaments, the event will embrace a festival-like atmosphere, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a grand celebration of gaming.

With participating countries including Korea, Japan, China, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Canada, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown in games like Hearthstone, Genshin, Clash Royale, Mobile Legend, StarCraft II, Warcraft, and Epic Seven.

But the excitement doesn’t end with the competitions. ‘WCG Global Invitational,’ ‘KD All-Star Game,’ ‘Rival Korea-China War,’ and ‘Rival Indonesia VS Philippines’ are sure to keep the energy high at the venue.

Fans can also look forward to the unveiling of Devsisters’ new game, ‘Cookie Run: Bravers,’ and enjoy various side events like the ‘Epic Seven Voice Actor Talk Show,’ ‘WCG Retro Game Zone,’ ‘Professional Cosplay Team Photo Zone,’ and ‘Game Influencer Fan Signing Event.’

Gaming enthusiasts and fans alike are counting down the days to experience the electrifying atmosphere and immersive entertainment at ‘WCG 2023 BUSAN.’ With a lineup that promises unparalleled excitement, the event is set to be a memorable celebration of esports and gaming culture.

Tickets range from 5,000 won for a day to 10,000 won for a three-day pass and can be purchased on Interpark and Ticketlink.