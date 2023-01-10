Image: City of Busan
World Expo 2030 Bid to Produce Travel Entertainment Program for OTT

Haps Staff

A video promoting the World Expo 2030 Busan bid will be produced and shared globally through video-streaming platforms.

The city of Busan will produce travel entertainment content featuring the city’s landmarks and post it on more than 10 OTT platforms as early as July.

Filming will start in earnest around early April when the BIE inspection team will visit the city.

In September of last year, Romantic City Season 1 (#Thailand) was produced and was broadcast to 8 famous online video service (OTT) platforms, including Amazon Prime and Watcha.

