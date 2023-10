The ‘17th World Ocean Forum’, a forum discussing the current status and future of marine-related fields such as shipping and ports will open at the Lotte Hotel Busan on the 24th, for a 3-day run.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year’s forum will be held as a fully in-person event.

The opening ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. on the 24th, followed by 14 sessions with experts from 11 countries expected to attend.