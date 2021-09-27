NewsBusan News

World Ocean Forum Will be Held in Busan from October 26 – 28

The 15th World Ocean Forum will be held in Busan from October 26 to 28.

This forum, set as the main theme of ‘Axial Transformation, Ocean Transformation’, consists of 12 sessions on maritime policy, shipbuilding, shipping, and ports, and two special programs such as online marine B2B (business-to-business) and online marine environment campaign.

Mauro Guillen, dean of the Jersey Business School at the University of Cambridge, UK, author of ‘The Shift of the 2030 Axes’ will visit Busan in person to give a keynote speech.

The total number of invited speakers is 81 from 17 countries (52 domestic and 29 overseas), an increase of 17 from last year.

 

