The World Ocean Forum runs through the to share the latest trends and visions in the maritime sector.

Event Information

“Ocean as Uniters”

Pursuing Global Cooperation for the good of the planet

Period: October 25 – 27, 2022

Venue: Lotte Hotel Busan

Hosted by: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Busan Metropolitan City, Busanilbo

Organized by: Korea Association of Marine Industry

