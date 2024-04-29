World of Coffee BUSAN 2024 Gets Underway Tomorrow at BEXCO

Experience the love of coffee culture at World of Coffee BUSAN 2024.

From May 1st to 4th, 2024, BEXCO will transform into a global hub for coffee enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

The prestigious World Barista Championship, where talented baristas from around the world will showcase their skills and compete for the coveted title.

You can also explore the bustling exhibition floor featuring the latest innovations, trends, and products in the coffee industry.

Event Information

Dates: May 1st – 4th, 2024

Location: BEXCO

Hours: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Last entry: 4:30 PM)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Specialty Coffee Association

Website: asia.worldofcoffee.org