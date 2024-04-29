Dine & Drink

World of Coffee BUSAN 2024 Gets Underway Tomorrow at BEXCO

By Haps Staff

Experience the love of coffee culture at World of Coffee BUSAN 2024.

From May 1st to 4th, 2024, BEXCO will transform into a global hub for coffee enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

The prestigious World Barista Championship, where talented baristas from around the world will showcase their skills and compete for the coveted title.

You can also explore the bustling exhibition floor featuring the latest innovations, trends, and products in the coffee industry.

Event Information

Dates: May 1st – 4th, 2024
Location: BEXCO
Hours: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Last entry: 4:30 PM)
Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Specialty Coffee Association
Website: asia.worldofcoffee.org

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Starbuck’s Launching 4 Exclusive Alcohol Cocktails at Youngrangho Resort

Build Your Own Bloody Mary/Caesar Day @ HQ Gwangan This Sunday

Jr. Whopper Special at Burger King

Reminder: New Zealand Wine Festival Tickets For Seoul and Busan Now On Sale

Eat Like a Local: Craft Makgeolli, Soju and Delicious Eats at Sulgotgan in Suyeong

Asia’s 50 Best Bars List to Return Hong Kong in July

The Latest

“Citizen Happiness Messenger” Event to Take Place on Gwangan Bridge In Celebration of Family Month

Joseon Tongsinsa Festival to be Held for the First Time in Five Years In May

Busan Destinations: Spring Blossoms in Bloom at Haeundae Arboretum

Sign Up For the 2024 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival

Second Round of Busan One Asia Festival Ticket Sales Opens May 3

ASEAN-Korea National Garden Expected to Become a New Center for Tourism on the South Coast

Busan
broken clouds
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
88 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 