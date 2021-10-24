The ‘2021 World Peace Forum’ will be held on/offline on 27th October, 2021.
It will provide valuable time with presentation and panel discussion under the theme, ‘Sustainable cities and climate change responses’.
You can join this forum online through online pre-registration, please give a lot of attention.
Event Information
Online Pre Registration Period: Through 27th October, 2021
World Peace Forum 2021
Date & Time: October 27, 2021, 10:00-17:00
Venue: The Westin Josun Busan
October 27, 2021, 13:00 ~ 16:30 Live broadcast on KNN Youtube official channel
2021 World Peace Forum Website: www.wpf.or.kr/eng/