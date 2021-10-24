The ‘2021 World Peace Forum’ will be held on/offline on 27th October, 2021.

It will provide valuable time with presentation and panel discussion under the theme, ‘Sustainable cities and climate change responses’.

You can join this forum online through online pre-registration, please give a lot of attention.

Event Information

Online Pre Registration Period: Through 27th October, 2021

Pre Registration

World Peace Forum 2021

Date & Time: October 27, 2021, 10:00-17:00

Venue: The Westin Josun Busan

October 27, 2021, 13:00 ~ 16:30 Live broadcast on KNN Youtube official channel

2021 World Peace Forum Website: www.wpf.or.kr/eng/