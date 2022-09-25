World Table Tennis Championships Organizing Committee Held its Inaugural Meeting and Ceremony

The organizing committee for the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan was officially launched on September 22 at 11 am at the Westin Chosun Busan Hotel.

At the inaugural general meeting of the organizing committee held on the morning of the day prior to the launch of the organizing committee, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and Korean Table Tennis Association President Yoo Seung-min were appointed as co-chairs of the 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships Organizing Committee.

In addition, Hyeon Jeong-hwa, a horse society director and Busan City Public Relations ambassador, as the senior vice-chairman, Yang Jae-jae, president of Eunsan Haeun, as the operating chairperson, Jeong Hyun-sook, president of the Korea Women’s Table Tennis Federation as the secretary-general, and Park Yun-jun, the honorary ambassador of the Table Tennis Association, were appointed as the secretary-general.

Yoo Seung-min, co-chairman, revealed four main features of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships in Busan through the briefing.

First, the first World Championships in Korea were held in the year of the 100th anniversary of the introduction of table tennis in Korea.

Teams from 33 countries will be selected according to the quota allocated to the table tennis federations for each continent, and the remaining 6 countries will be given the right to participate in the Busan Games through the final round for the teams that were eliminated from the continental selection.

At the 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships, both men and women who advance to the quarterfinals (16 teams) are given the right to automatically participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics which open on July 26, 2024, in the table tennis team competition.

For this purpose, the Busan World Table Tennis Championships was originally held in May 2024 and was changed to February.

Finally, it is the first international competition of a member of the Korea Sports Association, where the organizing committee pays 30% of the competition budget through its own marketing such as the badge project.

The 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championship will be held at BEXCO, Busan for 10 days from February 16th to February 25th, 2024.

About 2,000 players and officials from 40 countries will participate in the men’s and women’s team competitions.