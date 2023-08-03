Image: City of Busan Events World Triathlon Cup YEONGDO 2023 By Haps Staff August 4, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The World Cup Triathlon event “YEONGDO 2023 will take place is weekend around the Korea National Maritime Museum. Event Information Period: August 5-6, 2023 Venue: around the Korea National Maritime Museum Website FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Related Articles Dureraum Summer Special 2023: Rhapsody of Passion and Desire Photography Exhibition: Erik Johansson — Make Believe Shell Gathering Event For Children Coffee House Heyday Busan National Gugak Center 2023 Saturday Performances Kids Ocean Program The Latest Busan Actively Planning to Relocate the U.S. Military’s 55th Supply Depot and Pier 8 12th ARAB Film Festival’s Seoul Screenings Underway at Seoul Arthouse MOMO 창원시티투어버스, 11일부터 방학 맞이 특별노선 운행 Changwon City Tour Bus Offering Special Routes for Summer Vacation High-speed Train Between Jinju and Suseo Opening September 1 Events Being Held This Weekend to Promote Seafood Consumption Busan broken clouds enter location 33 ° C 33 ° 33 ° 55 % 2.1kmh 75 % Fri 33 ° Sat 31 ° Sun 30 ° Mon 29 ° Tue 29 ° Dine & Drink Events Being Held This Weekend to Promote Seafood Consumption Dunkin’ Adds Two New BEURRE Options For its Donut of the Month How Healthy Are Convenience Store Lunch Boxes? GS25 to Add Dwaejji Gukbap and Tteokkbokki as Part of its “Taste of Busan” Series Travel Travel Changwon City Tour Bus Offering Special Routes for Summer Vacation Travel SRT Operations Between Seoul and Busan May be Reduced Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Five Reasons to Visit Gangneung Travel Increased Flights Between Korea and Ethiopia Set to Boost Connectivity