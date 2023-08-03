Image: City of Busan
World Triathlon Cup YEONGDO 2023

By Haps Staff

The World Cup Triathlon event “YEONGDO 2023 will take place is weekend around the Korea National Maritime Museum.

Event Information

Period: August 5-6, 2023

Venue: around the Korea National Maritime Museum

