World’s Largest Drone Light Show to be Held in Ulsan Tonight

Ulju-gun in Ulsan is set to host the world’s largest drone light show at the Taehwa River National Garden Outdoor Park on the 22nd, in conjunction with the opening of the 8th Ulju World Mountain Film Festival.

The show, featuring an impressive 700 drones, aims to set a new Guinness World Record.

According to the current Guinness World Records, the largest number of drones equipped with fireworks flown at once was 671.

Preceding the main event, a captivating pre-performance is scheduled for 7:40 p.m., followed by a breathtaking 10-minute display of LED drones adorned with fireworks at 8:05 p.m.

The festivities also include engaging programs like the ‘Coffee Road’ and ‘Artist Road’, along with mountain-themed movies and performances at the Taehwa River National Garden’s Wangwoldeul Yard.