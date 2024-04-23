WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 Set to Close Curtain on WTT Series Calendar

World Table Tennis (WTT) announced that WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 will close out this year’s WTT Series calendar.

Fans can also expect to get double the dose of table tennis action thanks to the men’s and women’s events being held in parallel.

The showdown will take place from 20 to 24 November at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, with the Top 16 singles players and the Top 8 doubles pairs battling for the title of season-ending champion.

WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 marks a significant milestone as the second-ever WTT event hosted in Japan, following on from the groundbreaking WTT Finals Women Nagoya 2023. The event not only highlights Japan’s significant contribution to the sport but also underscores the nation’s promising talent and the vibrant fanbase eager to support their heroes on home soil.

“I am delighted that the WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 will be held in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, and sincerely welcome you here. I am honored that the WTT Finals for Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles events will be held simultaneously for the first time in the world. I look forward to many wonderful matches played here in Fukuoka by the world’s top players. To all the players and fans, see you in Fukuoka,” said Seitaro Hattori, Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture.

Nestled within the scenic Fukuoka Prefecture on the island of Kyushu, Kitakyushu boasts a captivating blend of industrial heritage and natural splendor. Mojiko Retro’s quaint streets and retro buildings provide a glimpse into the city’s past, while Kokura Castle stands as a symbol of feudal power amid lush gardens. Nature enthusiasts meanwhile can venture to Hiraodai to marvel at limestone plateaus and caves. With its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, Kitakyushu invites table tennis fans to uncover the sights of the city as they take in the WTT Finals action.

Kazuhisa Takeuichi, Mayor of Kitakyushu City said, “We are honored that Kitakyushu has been chosen to host the WTT Finals, a competition where the world’s top players gather to determine the number one player of the year. Kitakyushu City has produced many Japanese national team players, including Hina Hayata, who is currently playing at the world stage, creating a great deal of enthusiasm for table tennis. We are looking forward to welcoming all the players and fans from all over the world warmly with the unique hospitality that Kitakyushu City has to offer.”

WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 is guaranteed to be electric entertainment, with the globe’s biggest stars stepping out into the arena. World No.1 Sun Yingsha, who is undefeated in WTT Finals Women, is anticipated to make a return to defend her crown once again in 2024. While on the men’s front, newly crowned men’s World No.1 Wang Chuqin will be locking in on the three-peat, having sealed back-to-back titles at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023.